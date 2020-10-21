Beijing to Britain
Research briefings on the UK-China bilateral.
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“China analysis from the other side of the Atlantic Ocean.”...”
Andrew Singer,
The China Chronicle
“Beijing to Britain is THE go to resource for learning and staying on top of what's going on with UK-China business, politics and cultural links. It's essential weekend reading. ”...”
Andrew Methven,
RealTime Mandarin
“Beijing to Britain is the only publication that has a dedicated focus on UK-China relations, and has insight from a writer with insider experience from Westminster.”...”
Martin Purbrick,
The Asian Crime Century
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