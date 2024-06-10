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May 2024

Towards a coherent China approach
Some exiting ideas
  Beijing to Britain
🎧 What could Biden's tariffs mean for the UK?
Sam and Steve talk to Rory Green, Head Economist, China and North Asia at TS Lombard
38:39
Tariffs, UK-China trade down, Hong Kong arrests
All the latest Westminster happenings
🎧 Rishi Sunak's speech, EU-China state visit
Sam and Steve discuss this week's big news
31:42
MoD hacked, Labour tour USA, Chinese company in Scotland under scrutiny
All the latest Westminster happenings
🎧 MoD hacked and Labour on China
Sam discusses this week's big news
17:09
MP deported, Labour on China, Foreign Office questions, HSBC
All the latest Westminster happenings
🎧 China's sporting scene: politics, business and British soft power
Sam and Steve talk to Mark Dreyer
46:17

April 2024

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