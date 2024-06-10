Beijing to Britain
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
EVENT: An evening of UK-China discussion
A Beijing to Britain event
Jun 10, 2024
•
Beijing to Britain
3
🎧 Election special to end Season Two
Sam and Steve talk elections
Jun 7, 2024
1
2
41:16
May 2024
Towards a coherent China approach
Some exiting ideas
May 23, 2024
•
Beijing to Britain
10
3
🎧 What could Biden's tariffs mean for the UK?
Sam and Steve talk to Rory Green, Head Economist, China and North Asia at TS Lombard
May 22, 2024
38:39
Tariffs, UK-China trade down, Hong Kong arrests
All the latest Westminster happenings
May 19, 2024
4
🎧 Rishi Sunak's speech, EU-China state visit
Sam and Steve discuss this week's big news
May 15, 2024
8
31:42
MoD hacked, Labour tour USA, Chinese company in Scotland under scrutiny
All the latest Westminster happenings
May 12, 2024
🎧 MoD hacked and Labour on China
Sam discusses this week's big news
May 8, 2024
1
17:09
MP deported, Labour on China, Foreign Office questions, HSBC
All the latest Westminster happenings
May 5, 2024
🎧 China's sporting scene: politics, business and British soft power
Sam and Steve talk to Mark Dreyer
May 1, 2024
3
46:17
April 2024
Alleged spy charges announced, Defence changes, Foreign Secretary in the Stans
All the latest Westminster happenings
Apr 28, 2024
2
🎧 The Economist's David Rennie on Chinese overcapacity, Beijing's world view, and what British policymakers should know.
Sam and Steve talk to The Economist's David Rennie
Apr 23, 2024
2
1:09:42
© 2026 Beijing to Britain
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts